Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 6,453 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of SPG opened at $69.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

