Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $18.26 Million Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 783,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $30.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.