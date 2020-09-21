Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,351 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 80.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 261,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.16.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.64. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $1,898,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,547,084 shares of company stock valued at $101,322,891 over the last quarter.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

