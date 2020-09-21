Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17.53 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 248,156 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Occidental Petroleum worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after buying an additional 2,031,460 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 122,160 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

