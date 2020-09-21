Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.19 Million Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.32% of Stericycle worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 11,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $1,002,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 148.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL opened at $63.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.