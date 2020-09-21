Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.64 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Incyte by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.16. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,945 shares of company stock worth $25,621,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

