Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology Group worth $18,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $562,325.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,646.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,526. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.