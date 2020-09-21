Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.12.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 156,330 shares of company stock valued at $20,270,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

