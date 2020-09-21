Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $163,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,824 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $53,993,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after purchasing an additional 451,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16,043.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 411,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $84.65 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

