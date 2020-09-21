Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in 58.com were worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WUBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 65.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 50.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WUBA shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

WUBA stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. 58.com Inc has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million for the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 61.33% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

