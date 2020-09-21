Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,255,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,666,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,623,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,335,000 after purchasing an additional 321,285 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.