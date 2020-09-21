Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $183.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.