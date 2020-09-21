Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Q2 worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. BTIG Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $89.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $106.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 71,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $6,368,721.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,475.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,844 shares of company stock valued at $34,095,027. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

