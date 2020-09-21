Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,777 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,638,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of WST opened at $277.73 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $288.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.02.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

