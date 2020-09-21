Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 41,999 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of NetApp worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.16.

Shares of NTAP opened at $42.61 on Monday. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

