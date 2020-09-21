Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 13,395 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.65.

STX opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.