Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 360.63 ($4.71).

Several research firms have weighed in on MAB. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

LON MAB traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 140.60 ($1.84). 1,188,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.71. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 483 ($6.31). The stock has a market cap of $603.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

