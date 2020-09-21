Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.21. Mission Ready Solutions shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,724,056 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

