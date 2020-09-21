Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Minnova Corp (CVE:MCI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.40. Minnova shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 8,800 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.

Minnova Company Profile (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Nokomis and PL properties located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

