Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Mineworx Technologies Ltd (CVE:MWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 325000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

About Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd., a technology based mining company, recovers precious metals from ores, concentrates, tailings, and e-waste through environmentally friendly technologies in Spain and North America. The company operates as a solutions provider and developer of process technologies for mining and e-waste sectors.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mineworx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineworx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.