Michael Sidney Jackson Acquires 5,400 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) Director Michael Sidney Jackson acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$10,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,203.90.

CPG stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.76. 1,761,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,453. The stock has a market cap of $980.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.11.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.47%.

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.50 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.53.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

