Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Down to $24.23

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.23, but opened at $22.02. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 5 shares.

MRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,297,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,028,000 after buying an additional 972,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 943,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

