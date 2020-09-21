Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.74. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1,832.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.