Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

MDP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. Meredith has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meredith in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the second quarter worth $33,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 39.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

