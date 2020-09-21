Memetic / PepeCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $4,414.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $266,568.75 and approximately $4,414.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00628617 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009105 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035546 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $928.01 or 0.08900111 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000777 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

