Meme 1-Day Volume Tops $8.29 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. Meme has a total market capitalization of $25.78 million and $8.29 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can now be purchased for approximately $920.62 or 0.08726080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded up 666.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00633436 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009154 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035163 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000781 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

