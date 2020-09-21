Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,124.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock worth $131,404,033. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

MEDP traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,377. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

