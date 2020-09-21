MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,414.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.29 or 0.03286690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.93 or 0.02054158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00416423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00829028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00045963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00513147 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

