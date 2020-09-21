MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 114.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,924,000 after acquiring an additional 557,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after buying an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after buying an additional 211,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,341,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 320.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after buying an additional 173,944 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $189.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $211.07.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

