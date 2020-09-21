Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Achieve Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,452,000.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
