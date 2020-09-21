Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.70 Million

Analysts predict that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will report $281.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.10 million. Materion posted sales of $305.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other Materion news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $928,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 69.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 106.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,744. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. Materion has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $65.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

