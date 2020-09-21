Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
MRTN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
Marten Transport stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.
In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marten Transport by 133.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marten Transport by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,078,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 147,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
