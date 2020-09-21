MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MarketAxess by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,297,000 after acquiring an additional 70,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in MarketAxess by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.50.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $438.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $485.83 and its 200-day moving average is $458.75.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

