Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCS. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley upgraded Marcus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of MCS opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $416.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.28. Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. Research analysts predict that Marcus will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter worth $287,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Marcus by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

