MakeMyTrip Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,665 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,492% compared to the average daily volume of 293 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,920,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,828,000 after buying an additional 636,670 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,125,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 167,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after buying an additional 732,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 456,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMYT. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

MMYT traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $16.98. 3,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 116.86%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

