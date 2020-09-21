MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $31.60 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,362 shares of company stock valued at $986,261 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

