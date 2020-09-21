LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

LXRandCo Inc (TSE:LXR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. LXRandCo shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $7.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,553.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LXRandCo Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories. The company is involved in the sale of its products through a retail network of stores located in department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-commerce Website.

