Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Loop Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LOOP opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 20.53 and a quick ratio of 20.53. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Loop Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 30,337 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 38.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

