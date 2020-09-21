Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $1.27

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.19. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 3,867 shares traded.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,470.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 105.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.