Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,470.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 105.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.