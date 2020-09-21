Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.11. Liberty Gold shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 197,977 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGD. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price target on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.56. The firm has a market cap of $566.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp will post -0.0506637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

