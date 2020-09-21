Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

LSCC stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $253,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,321 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

