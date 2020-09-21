Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 797.14 ($10.42).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRE. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 914 ($11.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of LON LRE traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 774.50 ($10.12). 668,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 767.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 714.39. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

