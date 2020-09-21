Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $183.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.71. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

