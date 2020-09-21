L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 23,800.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 47,601 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,688,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of L Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,178. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

