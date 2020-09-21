Kusama (KSM) Achieves Market Cap of $269.24 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $269.24 million and $54.98 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can currently be bought for $31.79 or 0.00305488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00221921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00083178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01416550 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00192823 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.