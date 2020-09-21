Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,050 shares of company stock worth $799,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,669 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

