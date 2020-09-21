Kleros (PNK) Price Down 25% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market cap of $39.93 million and $8.17 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001330 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,824,569 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

