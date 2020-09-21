Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,326 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after acquiring an additional 348,095 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,930 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,656,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 596,864 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $13.08 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

