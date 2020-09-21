Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Kemper worth $35,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.